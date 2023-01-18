scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

'Faltu' actor Jaideep Singh recounts his journey in entertainment industry

Jaideep Singh, is currently playing the role of Charan Singh in the show 'Faltu'.

By News Bureau

Actor Jaideep Singh, who has been a part of various projects, like ‘Ishq Par Zor Nahi’, ‘Pavitra Bhagya’ and ‘Rudra: The Edge of Darkness’, among others, is currently playing the role of Charan Singh in the show ‘Faltu’.

He shared that he never thought of dropping the idea of becoming an actor because of difficult situations in life and eventually, his hard work and determination paid off, even though it took a decade and a half.

The actor also spoke about his journey in showbiz and said that it took him 15 years to finally settle in Mumbai.

Talking about the same, Jaideep said: “I was launched by the famous Bengali producer-director Dinen Gupto in the Bengali industry but I was also keen on doing Hindi projects as Mumbai was my final destination. In 2004, I received an offer for a Hindi television show while I was shooting in Kolkata and I finally landed in Mumbai when everything was confirmed. I was finalised for a lead character but unfortunately, things went south after I got here. It was quite a disappointment and I had to go back empty-handed.”

Jaideep further added: “I gathered the courage and started auditioning but post my father’s death in 2007, my responsibilities held me back. For the next 10 years, I focused on training students in the field of dramatics and theatre in my academy, Applaud, but my ‘Bombay dreams’ never died. In 2018, I realised that, ‘Ab socha hai to karna hi hai'(now I have decided so have to do it), and I started giving auditions in Mumbai again and I got my first break with Balaji’s ‘Pavitra Bhagya’. After that project, there has been no looking back.”

Lastly, talking about his journey, Jaideep concluded: “My journey to showbiz was full of ups and downs but I am glad that I made my way. Today, I am in a happy phase of my career. Whatever I am today is the outcome of my craft and hard work. Right now, I am enjoying essaying the role of Charan Singh in the show, ‘Faltu’. As an actor, I am satisfied with the way my career is shaping up.”

Previous article
‘India Most Identifies With’ Ayushmann Khurrana!
Next article
Satinder Sartaaj reveals why Daadu was every actress' favourite cinematographer
This May Also Interest You
Technology

How social media platforms reward users for spreading misinformation

News

Creator of popular OTT sleuth 'Eken Babu' dies in Kolkata at 80

News

Honouring exodus of Kashmiri Hindus, 'The Kashmir Files' to re-release on Jan 19

Sports

IND vs NZ,1st ODI: Shubman Gill becomes fastest Indian cricketer to score 1000 ODI runs

News

Kareena Kapoor drops a major hint about her new project

News

Pratik Sehajpal: 'Jhooth' is all for those people nurturing a broken heart

Technology

IT professional sells home and car to join Amazon in Europe, fired

Technology

Digital India emerges top wealth-generation opportunity for Indian retail investors

Technology

ChatGPT demand on Google hits a record high, China takes top interest

Sports

Dutee Chand tests positive for banned substances, faces provisional suspension: Reports

Technology

Geographical diversification of semiconductor chip manufacturing to happen: Moody's

Technology

Singapore researchers create VR glove with realistic touch

News

Satinder Sartaaj reveals why Daadu was every actress' favourite cinematographer

News

‘India Most Identifies With’ Ayushmann Khurrana!

News

Kritika Singh: 'Dharam Patnii' can be a game-changer in my career

News

'Aashiqana 2' actor Inderjeet Modi is up for intimate scenes if story demands it

News

Will Shilpa Shinde bring more excitement in Sony SAB’s ‘Maddam Sir’

Technology

WhatsApp rolling out voice status updates on Android beta

News

'Class' trailer unfolds an elite school drama

Sports

Khel Mahakumbh will bring new operations: Modi

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US