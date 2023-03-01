scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Garima Arora can celebrate Holi every day for ‘such delicious food’

A new challenge turned out to be a celebration for the judges, and Garima Arora said that with such a delicious treat Holi can be more special.

By News Bureau
Garima Arora can celebrate Holi every day for 'such delicious food'
Garima Arora in MasterChef India

As Holi is around the corner, celebrity chefs Garima Arora, Ranveer Brar, and Vikas Khanna have come up with a new challenge for the contestants in which they have to prepare a three-course meal with the sous chefs they have been paired with on the cooking-based reality show ‘MasterChef India’.

Indeed, it turned out to be a complete celebration for the judges, and Garima said that with such a delicious treat Holi can be more special.

The top nine contestants collaborated with sous chefs Shivesh Bhatia, Aanal Kotak, Depinder Chibber, Sanjana Patel, Marina Balakrishnan, Ashish Bhasin, and Shilarna Vaze.

During the challenge, the home chef Santa Sarmah from Guwahati along with the sous chef, Marina made some delicious dishes like pulao with tamatar (tomato) ki launji or chutney and Kesar flavoured Chandrakala with paan sharbat (summer drink prepared with betel leaves and other ingredients).

After tasting her dish, the judge and chef Garima said: “If I get such delicious food every time during the festival of Holi, I do not mind celebrating Holi every day.”

Ranveer also added that the festival of colours is incomplete without food and beverages and he loved the dishes prepared by Sanata and said: “Holi is incomplete without delectable food and beverages and when we mention Holi, thandai and gujiya immediately come to mind. Staying true to the spirit of Holi, Santa Sarmah’s three-course meal was complete in all senses. I got emotional eating the dessert she made because it reminded me of home. Santa absorbed the spirit of Holi and her pairing with Chef Marina paid off.

“Marina enjoyed cooking with Santa and expressed happiness over the way she has improved with time on the show, she said: “Santa and I had a terrific time working together. I am happy to see her promoting the native cuisine and flavours of her hometown Assam. Her growth on ‘MasterChef India’ has been wonderful to observe. Working with her was a pleasure because she has a high level of culinary competence when it comes to understanding a challenge and is very accommodating.”

‘MasterChef India’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Previous article
Mudasir Bhat, 'Crackdown' director Apoorva Lakhia are cricket pals
Next article
Delhi HC seeks medical regulators response on plea alleging doctors 'unqualified'
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Gujarat Open Golf 2023: Local lad Anshul Patel, Aman Raj grab early lead

Sports

I-League 2022-23: Sudeva Delhi relegated after playing out 3-3 draw against NEROCA FC

Technology

New liquid nitrogen spray may help astronauts clean stubborn moon dust

Health & Lifestyle

Two Kerala govt doctors arrested for taking bribe from patient's kin

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi sees rise in flu cases with cough lasting for two weeks

Health & Lifestyle

Hyderabad man dies while playing badminton

Sports

Santosh Trophy: Meghalaya continue Cinderella run with stunning last-gasp win over Punjab to reach final

Sports

IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans to commence pre-registration for home matches tickets on March 2

Sports

I-League 2022-23: TRAU, Gokulam Kerala aim to finish on a high (preview)

Technology

Tirumala temple introduces facial recognition technology

Technology

General Motors lays off 500 workers to cut costs

News

Aishwarya, Rohit overwhelmed with gratitude as 'Bhagya Lakshmi' touches 500 mark

News

Yogesh Bhardwaj to play detective in 'Chhipkali', calls it his most challenging role

News

Kartik Aaryan aka ‘Rooh Baba’ to return with ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’

Sports

IOC announces Olympic Esports Series 2023, Singapore to host live finals in June

Sports

WPL a historical moment; will empower women, says UP Warriorz assistant coach Anju Jain

News

'Devi' director Priyanka Banerjee, Jhansi team up for music video

Health & Lifestyle

WHO warns tourists to avoid wet markets to avert human bird flu risk

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US