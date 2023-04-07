Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Punit J. Pathak to host 'Entertainment Ki Raat – Housefull'

From fun games, musical games to dance-offs and antakshari, the non-fiction show ‘Entertainment Ki Raat – Housefull’ will bring it all for the viewers.

Popular actors like Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Fahmaan Khan, Arjun Bijlani, Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, and many more will be appearing as celebrity guests and participating in entertaining activities with the hosts Haarsh Limbachiyaa, and Punit J. Pathak.

Talking about the show, screenwriter Haarsh shared: “‘Entertainment Ki Raat – Housefull’ puts a whole new spin on television. It merges the fiction and non-fiction genres and has surprising twists for the guests.”

“Hosting this show will be a roller coaster ride for me, and I am excited to bring this unique concept to the viewers through this show that capture the family drama of grandkids vying for inheritance and celebrities tolerating their torture. I am confident that the viewers will love it,” added Haarsh.

Speaking about the concept of the show, dancer and choreographer Punit shared that the show is going to be entertaining for all age groups with hidden camera pranks on celebrities and hilarious conversation with the guests.

“This is the first time that I’ve signed up for something so unique and adventurous. I’m thrilled to be joining hands with this talented team and coming up with innovative ways to entertain our guests. From the fun games to the hidden camera pranks, this show has something for everyone. I can’t wait for the audience to join in on the laughter and enjoy the ride with us,” he concluded.

‘Entertainment Ki Raat – Housefull’ will be starting from April 15 on Colors.