scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Shivendra Barot helps Surili to seek forgiveness from her

Jay Bhanushali talked about the upcoming sequence and how his on-screen character will do everything to please the female lead character Surili

By Agency News Desk

TV actor Jay Bhanushali, who plays the role of prince Shivendra Barot in the show ‘Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum’ (‘HRNRH’), talked about the upcoming sequence and how his on-screen character will do everything to please the female lead character Surili, played by Tina Datta and seek forgiveness from her for his mother’s mistake.

The show is all about a royal Barot family situated in Ranakgadh, which is headed by Damayanti Barot, played by Kitu Gidwani, her son and prince Shivendra Singh Barot, essayed by Jay Bhanushali, and Tina Datta is seen as Surilii Ahluwalia.

In the show, Damayanti Barot’s (Kitu Gidwaani) loyal help Veera offers Surili money to stay away from Prince Shivendra, played by Jay Bhanushali.

Moreover, she came to know that her Pammi maasi’s (Mamta Verma) cafe will soon be sealed due to fraudulent activities.

Meanwhile, Shivendra is determined to seek Surilli’s forgiveness and he tries to help her by getting her to cater for one of his meetings in Ranakgadh.

Unaware that Shivendra has given them the opportunity, Surilii travels all the way to Ranakgadh to put up her coffee stall.

Elaborating further, Jay said: “Shivendra is a righteous man and when he gets to know how his mother Damayanti went to the extent of bribing Surilii to stay out of his life, he knew that a grave mistake had been committed. Earlier, he made sure to fix Surilii’s gramophone that he accidentally broke and yet again, he goes the extra mile to fix his mother’s mistake.”

The 38-year-old actor is known for his roles in ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’, ‘Kayamath’, and his last fictional show was ‘Kairi-Rishta Khatta Meetha’.

Later, he also appeared on reality shows such as ‘Nach Baliye 5’, ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 7’, ‘Bigg Boss 15’, and many more.

He added more about what all is going to happen in the show and said: “Shivendra is determined to come back to his hometown once he has changed Surilii’s perspective towards him and Ranakgarh. To see how the events unfold with Surilii opening her stall will be interesting to watch.”

‘Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Previous article
Anushka Kaushik used to mimic popular characters from 'The Kapil Sharma Show' in school
Next article
Hour-long endoscopic procedure may eliminate need for insulin for diabetes
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: It's not easy to catch up; but not impossible either, says Kumble on MI, KKR's playoffs chances

Technology

Meta, Google top executives rake in big bonuses amid company-wide layoffs

Health & Lifestyle

IIT Guwahati develops liquid marbles for drug delivery, cascade chemical reactions

Sports

Ahmedabad Open golf: Jamal Hossain chips his way to title, breaks four-year-long victory-drought

News

Celebrities who passed away, including Sushant Singh Rajput, get paid ‘Blue Tick’ on Twitter

Health & Lifestyle

15.6 mn children in US infected with Covid

Sports

New Zealand U19 squad selected for World Cup qualifiers

News

Get ready for an epic journey with yet another magical film ‘Wish’

News

Jiah Khan case verdict: Sooraj Pancholi breaks silence after acquittal

Sports

River Plate extend winning run to nine games

Technology

Users can now use their WhatsApp account on multiple phones

News

‘It is my responsibility to bring south Asian community to forefront,’ says Priyanka Chopra

Fashion and Lifestyle

Katrina Kaif fans speculate that she is pregnant!?

News

Rajinikanth reaches Vijayawada to attend NTR’s centenary celebrations

Sports

FIFA announces draw for 2023 U20 World Cup

Technology

Scientists scout for US Covid patient carrying cryptic strain since 2 years

News

Ekta Kapoor: My biggest learning from 'U-Turn' was importance of pushing boundaries

Health & Lifestyle

UP records slight fall in Covid cases

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US