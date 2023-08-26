scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Hussain Kuwajerwala: 'Indian Idol' catapults you into the limelight

Hussain Kuwajerwala, who will be seen as the host of the season 14 of the singing reality show 'Indian Idol'

By Agency News Desk
Hussain Kuwajerwala 'Indian Idol' catapults you into the limelight
Hussain Kuwajerwala 'Indian Idol' catapults you into the limelight pic courtesy news agency

Actor Hussain Kuwajerwala, who will be seen as the host of the season 14 of the singing reality show ‘Indian Idol’, said that it is a platform for visibility, skill refinement, and guidance through mentors, and this stage catapults one into the limelight, and pave the way for opportunities to build career. 

Hussain was last seen in 2018 sitcom ‘Sajan Re Phir Jhooth Mat Bolo’ as Jaiveer Chopra. He had hosted ‘Indian Idol’ season 3, 4, 5, 6 and 8.

Urging aspiring singers to come and showcase their talent, Hussain said: “Indian Idol is a platform for visibility, skill refinement, and guidance through mentors; this stage will catapult you into the limelight, and pave the way for opportunities that can build your career. Donning the hat of host for this much-loved show fills me with great joy and is truly an honor.”

“During the auditions, I love interacting with gifted individuals who wish to make a mark in the field of music,” he shared.

Hussain said he is looking forward to witness the rich diversity of talent that Maharashtra has to offer.

The hunt for the next singing superstar is now on. Audition at Nahar International School, Mumbai will be held on August 27.

This season of Indian Idol promises to be a remarkable journey headlining the best singing talent of the nation and hopeful contenders are encouraged to seize this chance to fulfil their dreams and potentially become the nation’s next beloved singing sensation.

7
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Whitesnake guitarist and rock legend Bernie Mardsen dies at 72
Next article
'I am extremely sorry', says Henry Olonga in apology note over false news of Heath Streak’s demise
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US