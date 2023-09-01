'IGT 10': Badshah calls Raftaar India's 'most skilled rapper'

Judge of reality show ‘India’s Got Talent’ season 10, Badshah heaps praise on the special guest of the show rapper Raftaar in the upcoming episode as he calls Raftaar “India’s most skilled rapper.”

The two are also set to perform with the contestant UNB on ‘Illuminaughty’, ‘Ye Ladki Paagal Hai’, and ‘Call me a Player’.

‘Illuminaughty’ is a song sung by Raftaar, while ‘Ye Ladki Paagal Hai’ is by Badshah.

The show promises an evening filled with music on Saturday, as it welcomes Raftaar, and the composer-singer, Jasleen Royal, who will be promoting her chart-topping track, ‘Heeriye.’

Speaking about his bond with Raftaar, Badshah said: “We practice the commercial form of Hip Hop, but Raftaar is the most skilled rapper in India. Why I call him the most skilled and my favourite is because he is the only person who does both, the purest form of hip hop and commercial hip hop, and he excels in both.”

“And more so, he’s not just a great rapper; he’s a true brother. We’ve built a relationship where you can truly count on each other. Just a phone call away, and he’s there,” shared Badshah.

One of the highlights of the upcoming episode is the mesmerising rap performance by contestant UNB from Sikkim.

Praising the act, Badshah said: “I’m glad that you are exploring more singing in your acts. Your tone is new and it’s very contemporary. Everyone has their own vibe and for me, UNB is a vibe, and it won’t be long before this vibe becomes an emotion. Keep at it.”

In awe of UNB’s performance, Raftaar shared: “UNB, I envy you. You’re from Gangtok, Sikkim. But in your rap, there was Punjabi, a bit of Hindi, and your own language; that’s the beauty of India and you define India.”

‘India’s Got Talent’ airs on Sony.