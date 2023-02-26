scorecardresearch
'Indian Idol 13' contestant impresses Rema Lahiri with her performance

By News Bureau

Ace singer and composer Bappi Lahiri’s daughter Rema Lahiri applauded the ‘Indian Idol 13’ contestant Debosmita Roy for her mellifluous voice and singing style. Debosmita sang tracks such as ‘Aao Tumhe Chaand Pe Le Jaye’ and ‘Jalta Hai Jiya Mera’ which impressed the judges as well as the guest.

Rema said: “The antras (high notes) of both the songs that Debosmita sang are so challenging for a singer to sing and that too with live musicians. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the musicians as they are the main pillars of our music industry.”

“The way Debosmita performed the song, it was commendable. It is very difficult to sing such songs. Being a girl of this generation, you sang exceptionally well Debosmita. You are an outstanding performer, totally flawless, God bless you,” she added.

Debosmita also brought certain gifts for everyone on the show, and she gifted Himesh Reshammiya a ring light for selfies and gave Vishal Dadlani a red shirt as he’s always seen wearing black shirts on the show. Moving on to Aditya Narayan, she gave him a handkerchief and both Rema and Swastik Bansal got caps.

The singing reality show is judged by Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar, and Himesh Reshammiya.

‘Indian Idol 13’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

