Jessica Capshaw returns in season 20 of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

Actress Jessica Capshaw is returning to reprise her role in the upcoming 20th season of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’, playing Dr Arizona Robbins

By Agency News Desk
Jessica Capshaw in Grey's Anatomy _ pic courtesy imdb

Actress Jessica Capshaw, who spent 10 seasons playing Dr Arizona Robbins on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’, is returning to reprise her role in the upcoming 20th season of the show. She will be joined by Alex Landi, who returns as Dr Nico Kim, and franchise newcomers Natalie Morales and Freddy Miyares as guest stars in the milestone season of the Shonda Rhimes produced medical drama, reports The Hollywood Reporter.

Additional guest stars are expected to be announced as the show inches closer toward its strikes-delayed return on March 14 at 9 p.m.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Capshaw exited Grey’s in 2018, at the end of its 14th season when Arizona moved from Seattle to New York so her daughter, Sofia, could be in the same city with her other mother, Callie (former series regular Sara Ramirez), as the fan-favourite former couple “Calzona” appeared poised for a reunion.

Capshaw was written out alongside Sarah Drew (April). Both actresses have since returned to Grey’s as the series has made it a point to provide closures for some of its most beloved characters.

At the time of their exits, producers said their departures were creative decisions, though sources maintained both Capshaw and Drew attempted to negotiate a higher payday together.

