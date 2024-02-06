Kajal Pisal: Don't want audience to remember me for the role I played before

Actress Kajal Pisal, who is currently seen in the show ‘Jhanak’, shared that she always tries to explore new opportunities, calling herself a learner and an explorer. Kajal essays the role of Tanuja Basu, an antagonist in the show.

She said: “As an actor I have always tried to explore new opportunities moving out from whatever I essayed before. I want my audience to move out and not remember me for a role I played before but to celebrate for what I’m currently playing.”

“And by God’s grace my work is helping me to set a new onscreen identity among my audience. And this is giving me a taste of real success, but again I never see myself as a successful actor, as I’m still a learner and an explorer,” shared Kajal, who was seen in the show ‘Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai’.

Speaking about her role, she said: “Tanuja is a completely different person from the roles I essayed before. I have essayed negative roles many times before. But here she is not actually negative but extra possessive for which her actions and words sound rude. She is very practical and modern.”

“She is not someone with double standards. Whatever she thinks, she speaks out. And she loves her family beyond. Her only intention is to keep the identity of her Basu family shine in the society,” she added.

‘Jhanak’ stars Hiba Nawab, Chandani Sharma and Krushal Ahuja in lead roles.