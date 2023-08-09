scorecardresearch
Karan Kundrra pranks Tejasswi Prakash, proposes a fun date night

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash fell in love on a reality show. However, the actor played a prank on his lady love and ended up watching a movie.

By Agency News Desk
Television couple Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash fell in love on a reality show. However, the actor played a prank on his lady love and ended up watching a movie. In a video, Karan is seen setting up a prank video by pretending to propose to Tejasswi. He dramatically confesses his feelings for her and Tejasswi, excitedly urges him on, wanting to hear more.

However, to Tejasswi’s surprise, it is not a ring but a phone that Karan offers, asking her to join him on a romantic watch party of Guardians of The Galaxy Vol.3.

Karan shared why he regards Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 as the perfect date night movie: “It is filled with all the things I love – action, comedy, emotions. This franchise is definitely at the top of my movie lists and I am so inspired by everyone involved in it. I am looking forward to experiencing the film again with Tejasswi.”

Tejasswi added: “Rocket is one of my favourite characters, he is so cute and Bradley Cooper does a great job voicing him. I also am a huge fan of Chris Pratt and all his films as well. The cherry on top is that I get to watch the film with Karan.”

Directed by James Gunn, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 was released on Disney+ Hotstar on August 2. The film features an ensemble cast with Chris Pratt returning to the title role of Peter Quill aka Star Lord, in the movie, along with Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Dave Bautista as Drax, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Bradley Cooper as the voice of Rocket and Vin Diesel as the voice of Groot.

Will Poulter also joins the star cast as Adam Warlock. Kevin Feige produced the movie for the franchise as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in “2020 and Beyond” along with Seth Green, Michael Rosenbaum and Vin Diesel as executive producers.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 is the third installment featuring Marvel’s popular intergalactic superhero team. It is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and English.

