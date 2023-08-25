scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

‘KBC 15’: Amitabh Bachchan gets emotional after contestant finds ‘mummy, papa’ in the audience

The upcoming episode of the quiz-based reality show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' Season 15 will be an emotional one after a contestant finds a family in the audience.

By Agency News Desk
'KBC 15': Amitabh Bachchan gets emotional after contestant finds 'mummy, papa' in the audience
'KBC 15': Amitabh Bachchan gets emotional after contestant finds 'mummy, papa' in the audience pic courtesy news agency

The upcoming episode of the quiz-based reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ Season 15 will be an emotional one after a contestant finds a family in the audience. A promo shared by the channel Sony Entertainment on Instagram, shows a contestant named Sarvesh on the hot-seat. Big B is then seen asking him as to why he didn’t come with any of his family members in the ‘Rishtey special’ episode.

Sarvesh then said: “My family was my father. After he passed away I had no one to call my family. I am alone.”

Moments after the confession, Big B was seen getting emotional. However, a couple from the audience stepped in and decided to play as a family.

In the promo, Sarvesh is seen hugging and touching their feet. He then went on to ask Big B: “Can I take permission if I can call them ‘mummy and papa’.”

A lighter moment from the show was when another contestant made it to the hot-seat. He was accompanied by his wife.

Talking to Big B, the contestant revealed that his wife has OCD for cleaning. He revealed that he has three bathrooms at home and sometimes after they are sparkly clean, he seeks permission to use them.

To which, the cine icon had a hilarious reply. He said: “Kaun aisi biwi hai jisko safai ka keeda nahi hota.”

5
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' set to return with new format of spontaneous challenges
Next article
Saawan Aa Gaya Song Lyrics starring Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin 
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US