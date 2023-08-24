scorecardresearch
‘KBC 15’: Amitabh Bachchan gives example of Bollywood’s ‘Kapoor’ family to contestant with a similar story

Amitabh Bachchan has opened up and shared his thoughts upon how members of a family engage in the same business

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has opened up and shared his thoughts upon how members of a family engage in the same business, giving the example of Prithviraj Kapoor and his ‘Kapoor’ family in Bollywood. In episode eight of the quiz reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ season 15, host Big B welcomed Abhishek Garg from Charkhi Dadri, Haryana to the hot seat.

Talking to the contestant about his profession, the 80-year-old actor asked: “Are you a medical doctor?” Abhishek replied: “Yes, Sir. I’ve completed MBBS. At present, I’m practising at my uncle’s hospital. And also preparing for civil services.”

Big B then questioned him: “Why are you preparing for UPSC?”

The contestant said: “There are many doctors in our family. My uncle is MD in medicine. My elder sister is a radiologist. My brother-in-law is an ophthalmologist. I’ve completed MBBS. My younger sister is in final year of MBBS. So, there are too many doctors. So, I wanted to try something different.”

“Also, I’ve been very interested in general knowledge. Considering the capability, decided to give this a shot. UPSC has limited attempts and there’s an age limit too. You can try it first. If it doesn’t work out, you can always do your PG. So, that’s how it is, Sir. That’s why I chose UPSC,” he shared.

The ‘Shahenshah’ of Bollywood further asked: “What’s the harm in having so many doctors in the family?”

Garg said: “There’s nothing bad about it, Sir. But when there’s one doctor in the family, the respect and reputation that you earn..(laughs) And at present, if my parents face minor difficulties then I recommend a medicine. Then that medicine is forwarded to a higher-level doctor, either my uncle or someone confirming if it’s okay to take it. So, something different will be in my favour.”

Listening to his answer, the ‘Sholay’ fame actor said: “There are many examples, where members of the same family engage in the same business. And that’s how it is in actors’ families too: Prithviraj Kapoor. Starting there, look at the Kapoor family. All of them are actors in films. They are all artists.”

Prithviraj Kapoor is considered to be one of the founding figures of Hindi cinema. The four generations of the Kapoor family have worked actively in the Hindi film industry, with the youngest generation still active in Bollywood. His children are Raj Kapoor, Shammi Kapoor and Shashi Kapoor.

Raj Kapoor’s son are Randhir, Rishi and Rajiv Kapoor. Randhir’s daughters are actresses Karisma and Kareena Kapoor. While, Rishi’s son is actor Ranbir Kapoor.

The contestant requested the actor to call him by his name. Amitabh was left speechless on hearing this, as it is the same name as of his son and actor Abhishek Bachchan.

“I will call you doctor sahab. It sounds full of respect. I can call you Abhishek too. But then it takes me back home, and reminds me of things. What is going on in his life? It makes me lose focus,” added Big B.

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’ airs on Sony.

6
