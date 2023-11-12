Khushaal Pawaar gives a peek into his Diwali celebrations, shares fondest memories

Actor and content creator Khushaal Pawaar, recently seen in the show ‘Constable Girpade,’ opened up about his cherished Diwali memories and plans for the day. Recalling a humorous incident from his childhood, Khushaal shared: “While exchangingDiwalisnacks from my mother with our neighbor, I couldn’t resist sneaking a chakli from the plate. As I handed it over, I struggled to cover my mouthful of the snack, trying to hide my discomfort.”

Theactordelvedintothe the essence of Diwali, emphasizing the joy of exchanging sweets and snacks with neighbors while visiting each other’s homes.

“The excitement of wearing new clothes and lighting diyas; additionally, the aroma of homemade Faral snacks like chakli, shankarpali, and ladoos is always something I look forward to hogging.”Khushaalexpressed.

Reflecting on a heartwarming childhood memory, Khushaal fondly remembered a time when his father arrived home late, yet surprised him with crackers despite the hour.

“But when my dad returned home, he bought crackers along with him, and I was so happy and surprised that he brought one, and I would be able to burst crackers.”

Sharing his plans for this year’s Diwali celebrations, Khushaale expressed his belief that the festival is meant to be shared with loved ones.

“We meet and celebrate with as many friends and relatives as possible,” he said, highlighting the importance of connecting and rejoicing together during this auspicious occasion.