Kritika Singh: 'Dharam Patnii' can be a game-changer in my career

Kritika Singh said that the show has brought her the kind of fame she has been waiting for so long.

By News Bureau

‘Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha’ actress Kritika, who is seen as Pratiksha in the show ‘Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharam Patnii’, said that the show has brought her the kind of fame she has been waiting for so long.

Kritika shared: “I do believe that everything happens at the right time, no matter how much effort we put into a thing to happen. I am more than glad that this show came my way because it will no doubt give a push to my career graph. ‘Dharam Patnii’ is bringing out my true versatility as an actor. For me, this show can turn out to be a big game-changer in my career.”

The actress has made her acting debut with a Tamil comedy film ‘Rayar Parambarai’ and she is playing the lead role in her recent TV show.

Kritika added: “It’s been only a month but this show is bringing me the recognition for my craft. Earlier also, I have worked on many projects but didn’t get the kind of recognition I feel I deserved.”

“Now, I feel that everything happens for a reason, we just have to keep working hard. I can say I spared no effort to reach where I am today and even today I am striving harder than ever, to be able to be known as a successful actress in the industry,” she concluded.

'Aashiqana 2' actor Inderjeet Modi is up for intimate scenes if story demands it
‘India Most Identifies With’ Ayushmann Khurrana!
