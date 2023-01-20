scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Late captain Anuj Nayyar's mother recalls his last letter

By News Bureau

Meena Nayyar, mother of the late captain of the Indian Army Anuj Nayyar, who appeared on the singing reality show ‘Indian Idol 13’, talked about his son and called him ‘Thandi Hawa ka jhoka’. She also shared how Anuj kept writing letters to her professing his wishes.

Anuj was felicitated with the Mahavir chakra for the Kargil war where he destroyed three Pakistani bunkers through a machine gun and shot nine other Pakistani soldiers.

Meena also spoke about his last letter where he wrote: “Maa pray for me, God always listens to you.”

She is coming as a guest for the ‘Republic Day Special’ episode. The Top eight contestants sung the songs requested by the members from the Army, Navy, CRPF forces.

Talking about Rishi Singh’s performance on the song ‘Teri mitti’, Meena shared: “After listening to this song (Teri Mitti) sung by Rishi, I could never imagine listening to the entire song after so many years. I am grateful to Indian Idol who gave me this opportunity and gave my son Anuj so much appreciation. Thank you for honouring my son’s Anuj’s bravery.”

The top eight contestants that gave their performance included Rishi Singh from Ayodhya, Bidipta Chakraborty, Debosmita Roy, Senjuti Das, Sonakshi Kar from Kolkata, Chirag Kotwal from Jammu, Navdeep Wadali from Amritsar, Shivam Singh.

‘Indian Idol 13’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Previous article
Anil Kapoor starrer ‘The Night Manager’ to release on February 17
Next article
Sushmita Mukherjee continues to shoot despite getting injured
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IOA forms seven-member panel to probe sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief

News

NTR Jr named in ‘USA Today’ Oscar prediction list for best actor

Sports

Indian National Car Racing Championship: Sohil Shah, Sandeep Kumar claim pole position

Sports

Manika Batra fights her way into WTT Contender semis

Sports

Dynamix Achievers beat Madon Polo to claim Silver Stick Cup

Sports

ILT20: Preparing well, sticking to the plans key for Bravo as MI Emirates face Abu Dhabi Knight Riders

News

Rishab Shetty attends Bhoota Kola festival, thanks Daiva for ‘Kantara’ success

Sports

Aniket Sawant takes top honours in PGTI Pre-Qualifying I as 25 players qualify for final stage

News

Satinder Sartaaj opens up about his acting debut in 'The Black Prince'

Sports

Hockey World Cup: Australia clinch quarters berth with 9-2 win over South Africa, France hold Argentina 5-5

Sports

Australian Open: Classy Korda upsets Medvedev for third-round win

News

Supreme Court protects filmmaker Leena Manimekalai from arrest over goddess Kaali poster

Sports

BCCI invites applications for two vacant posts in junior men's and senior women's selection committee

News

Sara Ali Khan shares team boomerang as she gets on with first day of shoot in 2023

News

Kamna Pathak's fashion funda: Don't dress to impress, be comfortable

News

Jennifer Lopez was reluctant to star in 'Shotgun Wedding'

News

'MasterChef India' contestant Suvarna picked up cooking watching shows

Sports

India Open 2023: Vitidsarn upsets Loh Kean Yew to reach semis; Yamaguchi, An Se-Young also advance

News

Amitabh Bachchan meets Ronaldo, Messi before PSG vs Saudi All-Star XI match, netizens go crazy

News

Javed Akhtar: ‘Boycott Bollywood’ won’t help, we are a nation of ‘Movie Bhakts’

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US