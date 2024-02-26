Madirakshi Mundle takes inspiration from Sridevi for first negative role

Actress Madirakshi Mundle, recognized for her roles in various popular television series, including Sita in ‘Siya Ke Ram’ and Draupadi in ‘Karn Sangini’, has embarked on a new venture by portraying the character of Shaina in ‘Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak’. Drawing inspiration from the late legendary star Sridevi, particularly her iconic negative role in ‘Laadla’, Madirakshi aims to infuse her performance with the same captivating energy.

Expressing her excitement about the role, Madirakshi revealed her admiration for Sridevi and her ability to leave a lasting impact with her negative portrayals. She feels blessed to have the opportunity to channel her idol’s essence into her own performance for a show that is receiving immense love from the audience.

Having predominantly played positive characters in her previous projects, Madirakshi expressed her desire to explore her versatility as an actor. Despite receiving numerous offers to diversify her acting portfolio, she patiently waited for a role that truly excited her, and ‘Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak’ provided her with that opportunity.

In the current storyline of the series, the character of Shaina adds layers to the plot with her shrewd and self-centered demeanor. As the narrative unfolds, viewers can expect twists and turns driven by Shaina’s schemes.

‘Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak’ airs on Colors, offering audiences a compelling drama with Madirakshi Mundle portraying a character inspired by the iconic performances of Sridevi.