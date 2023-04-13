scorecardresearch
Megha Chakraborty on co-star Seerat Kapoor: 'We are good friends off the screen'

TV actress Megha Chakraborty, who is seen playing the titular role in the show 'Imlie', said that she shares a special bond with her co-actor Seerat Kapoor who plays her sister Cheeni. Although they are rivals on screen, they are best friends off-screen.

Megha, who has done shows like ‘Badii Devrani’, ‘Krishna Chali London’, among others, shared: “Seerat and I share a very special bond. We are very good friends off screen. Seerat is like a younger sister to me. In the free time between shots, we make reels and videos. Seerat is a sweet and fun-loving girl. I really like her name. Seerat is professional when it comes to work and is helpful at the same time. My bond with Seerat has been becoming stronger with each passing day.”

Seerat also talked about her off-screen relationship with Megha and appreciated her for her acting skills. She said that they are sharing screen space for the first time but they understand each other very well.

“We share a vibrant relationship. It is the first time that we are sharing screen space, but it feels like we have known each other for ages. Megha is a sorted, hardworking and jovial girl and she keeps everyone entertained on the sets with her talks. One quality which I like about her is always to be ready for any given situation and her never-give-up attitude,” added Seerat.

‘Imlie’ airs on Star Plus.

