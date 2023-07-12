scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Meghalaya and Munnar on TV actor-biker Karan Suchak’s wishlist

TV actor Karan Suchak said the beautiful North-Eastern state of Meghalaya and landscapes of Munnar in Kerala, are on his wishlist.

By Agency News Desk
Meghalaya and Munnar on TV actor-biker Karan Suchak’s wishlist
Karan Suchak

TV actor Karan Suchak who is a bike enthusiast, and loves to explore new destinations, said the beautiful North-Eastern state of Meghalaya and landscapes of Munnar in Kerala, are on his wishlist.

As the monsoon season has made the weather quite pleasant, Karan took the opportunity to share his love for bike rides during this time with his fans.

Karan said: “I have few places on my wishlist which I want to explore next so whenever I’ll get some free time from shooting ‘Na Umra Ki Seema Ho’, I’d love to take a small break and visit these places. Specifically, I would love to visit Meghalaya and explore the beautiful landscapes of Munnar in Kerala.”

Expressing his passion for bike riding in the monsoon, he said: “Riding a bike fills me with immense joy. When I hop on my bike, wearing safety gear, and embark on a journey of thousands of kilometers, the moment I reach a new city and step out of my car to breathe in the fresh air, surrounded by open spaces and beautiful views, my heart feels truly alive.”

Karan added: “Over the past eight months, I have visited Goa twice, the Statue of Unity in Gujarat twice, as well as Udaipur and Lonavala and Mahabaleshwar, covering a distance of 10,000 km.”

The young actor is seen playing the role of ‘Jai’ in the show ‘Na Umra Ki Seema Ho’. In the current storyline of the show, Jai, Vidhi, and Dev find themselves entangled in a web of tricks and schemes that aim to disrupt their relationship. Jai is relentless in his pursuit of causing strife between them, unaware of the storm brewing in Vidhi and Dev’s lives.

‘Na Umra Ki Seema Ho’ airs on Star Bharat.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
'Barbie' won't be banned in Philippines, but controversial map scene will be blurred
Next article
'A look back in fondness': Ten International goals Sunil Chhetri remembers most
This May Also Interest You
Sports

1st Test: Ashwin, Thakur, Jadeja among wickets as India reduce West Indies to 68/4 at lunch

News

Mike November is Michael Kelly’s greatest job so far

Sports

Duleep Trophy Final, Day 1: West Zone reduce South Zone to 182/7 despite Hanuma Vihari fifty

Technology

IMC 2023 to position us as global tech powerhouse: IT Minister

News

Will Sreeleela replace Rashmika Mandanna in Venky Kudumula’s film

Sports

1st Test: Number three is a position where I want to consolidate, says Shubman Gill

Sports

'A look back in fondness': Ten International goals Sunil Chhetri remembers most

News

'Barbie' won't be banned in Philippines, but controversial map scene will be blurred

Sports

Star Sports acquires television broadcast rights for ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup 2023

Technology

Doctors seeing 30% rise in hip surgeries in young patients post pandemic

News

Know how Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ is ‘full of paradoxes, ethical dilemmas’

News

Mohit Malhotra's parents wanted him to be a doctor; now he plays one

News

‘The Wheel of Time’ Season 2 official poster revealed

News

Denied bank account, acid attack survivor Pragya Prasun reaches out for help to Shah Rukh Khan

Technology

Adobe expands Firefly globally, supports prompts in 8 Indian regional languages

Sports

1st Test: West Indies win toss, elect to bat first against India; Jaiswal, Kishan make debuts

Health & Lifestyle

Big drug cos made 12bn pound excess profits from NHS: UK health groups

Technology

It took 71 seconds for Titanic sub travellers to die like in a 'horror movie'

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US