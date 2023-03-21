scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

‘Meri Saas Bhoot Hai’ completes 50 episodes, Sushmita Mukherjee shows gratitude

Sushmita Mukherjee shows gratitude towards the viewers as the show ‘Meri Saas Bhoot Hai’ on Star Bharat completes 50 episodes

By Glamsham Editorial
'Meri Saas Bhoot Hai' completes 50 episodes, Sushmita Mukherjee shows gratitude
Sushmita Mukherjee for Meri Saas Bhoot Hai

Star Bharat’s show ‘Meri Saas Bhoot Hai’ has completed 50 episodes, marking a milestone in the dramedy genre on Indian television. The show, which premiered on January 23, 2023, has received an overwhelming response from the audience for its unique concept and entertaining storyline.

The show revolves around ‘Gaura’ and ‘Rekha’ portrayed by Kajal Chauhan and Sushmita Mukhrejee respectively. The unique nok-jhok between Gaura and Rekha is loved by the audience as it gives the viewers a quirky and fun drama to watch between a unique mother-in-law who is a ghost and daughter in law. The supporting cast, which includes seasoned actors like Bhavana Balsaver, Kavita Vaid and Vishal Chaudary, has also done an excellent job of bringing their characters to life. As the show completes 50 episodes Sushmita Mukherjee shows her gratitude towards the viewers who are showering their love on the show and expresses her thoughts on the same.

She says, “I’m feeling happy that the show has completed 50 episodes already. It feels like it was yesterday when we started shooting for the show. The viewers are giving a lot of love to the show. We never imagined that the show would receive so much love as this is a very different genre unlike any other daily soaps. The show ‘Meri Saas Bhoot Hai’ has very different characters apart from the main leads as well which makes the show a complete package.”

She further adds, “I hope that the viewers will keep showering their love on the show and I also want to thank and congratulate the audiences who have got us till here and I hope that just like this we complete many more episodes and reach a milestone together. And I promise that we will keep entertaining the viewers.”

Stay tuned to watch more episodes of ‘Meri Saas Bhoot Hai’ every Monday-Friday at 7:30pm only on Star Bharat.

Previous article
Covid: Delhi HC seeks AAP govt's reply on PIL seeking release of ex-gratia to kin of deceased cops (Ld)
Next article
Raj Babbar discusses his eccentric portrayal
This May Also Interest You
News

Raj Babbar discusses his eccentric portrayal

Health & Lifestyle

Covid: Delhi HC seeks AAP govt's reply on PIL seeking release of ex-gratia to kin of deceased cops (Ld)

Health & Lifestyle

Vietnam raises dengue alert

News

Niharika Chouksey: 'My bond with Aakash is like Rahul & Anjali from KKHH'

News

Dia Mirza experienced 'separation anxiety' while shooting for 'Bheed'

News

Bengali star Jeet's 'Chengiz' to uncover Kolkata's underworld of 1970 to 1990s

News

Jubin Nautiyal, Mouni Roy & Payal Dev come together to take you on a joy ride back in time with ‘DOTARA’! Presented by T-Series,...

Sports

Local boys Chinglensana, Suresh look to shine in the Imphal sun

News

Mohammad Nazim reveals why he took 7 years for a comeback in Punjabi films

News

'Class' actor Chintan Rachchh reveals the epiphany he had on its sets

News

For Himanshi Khurana, not followers but talent and hard work matter

News

'I am not dead,' says Tollywood actor Kota Srinivasa Rao

News

TN Chief Minister felicitates Kartiki Gonsalves, Oscar winning director

News

Amanda Bynes put in psychiatric care after roaming on the street naked

News

Amitabh Bachchan gifts his iconic ‘Shahenshah’ jacket to ‘considerate’ friend in Saudi Arabia

News

As 'Pandya Store' completes 700 episodes, Kanwar Dhillon is especially thankful

News

Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor take selfie with Mrs Chatterjee aka Rani Mukerji

Sports

IPL 2023: Star-studded panel of commentators announced; Kallis, Yusuf, Sreesanth to make debut

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US