Mischa Barton joins new season of 'Neighbours' as guest star

Mischa Barton is joining the new season of Australian soap 'Neighbours' as Reece, an American new to Erinsborough who's not quite who she appears to be.

By Agency News Desk

Actress Mischa Barton is joining the new season of the iconic Australian soap ‘Neighbours’. Barton will guest star in the role of Reece, an American new to Erinsborough who’s not quite who she appears to be, reports ‘Deadline’.

Freevee rescued the series following its cancellation in 2021. The daily series had bowed out on Network 10 in Australia and long-time British home Channel 5 after 37 years, after the Paramount-owned UK network pulled its funding from the show.

Original series cast Stefan Dennis, Alan Fletcher, Ryan Moloney and Jackie Woodburne are reprising their roles in the new chapter.

‘Neighbours’ ran for nearly 9,000 episodes, and became a cult hit in the UK, where it initially aired on the BBC before switching to Channel 5, since its launch in 1985. The show acted as the launchpad for several global stars, including singer Minogue, Memento and L.A.

Confidential’s Pearce and Wolf of Wall Street and Tonya star Margot Robbie.

Barton became known for her role on The O.C., which aired for four seasons on Fox. She most recently wrapped production on crime thriller ‘Invitation To A Murder’ for ACE Entertainment.

The new season of Neighbours is set to launch in the fall.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
