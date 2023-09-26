Mishkat Varma on working with Sumbul Touqeer Khan in ‘Kavya’

Actor Mishkat Varma, who is currently seen in ‘Kavya- ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon’, has opened up about his bonding with lead actress Sumbul Touqeer Khan, and shared how he was amazed by the script of the show.

The show is a narrative of an inspirational character, Kavya (played by Sumbul) – an IAS Officer whose ambition is to serve the nation and do right for the common man. Sumbul embodies the essence of a resolute and passionate woman who fearlessly makes difficult choices to stay true to her purpose of being an IAS Officer.

Mishkat plays the role of Adiraj Pradhan, a genuine advocate of feminism who wholeheartedly celebrates their achievements and crosses paths with Kavya at the civil service academy.

Speaking to IANS, Mishkat talked about his character saying: “I am playing Adiraj Pradhan who is an IAS aspirant. He is a lazy genius, but he never boasts about his intelligence. He is relaxed, and laid-back towards life. He doesn’t have passion like Kavya, but he is more intelligent than Kavya in the show.”

“His dad is a politician, and his mother was also an IAS aspirant. He doesn’t like his dad much, and does everything to irritate him. In the academy, he meets Kavya, and he is quite impressed with her thought process, and is attracted towards her. A friendship is created between them,” he said.

On his bond with Sumbul, Mishkat shared: “Superb. So far it has been amazing. It has been a very smooth ride with Sumbul. She is very easy to work with, very simple, even our birthdays are two days apart. We have bonded a lot on set. We have become good friends, and I hope it remains the same.”

Mishkat, who is known for his role in ‘Ichhapyaari Naagin’, said: “While on the audition, I was amased by the script. Then only I wanted to be a part of the show, and luckily I bagged the role.”

He also said that the makers were thorough with their jobs, which made their jobs easy.

“We had to execute what was written on paper,” he shared.

The actor further said how he relates to his role Adiraj: “Adiraj has a sense of humour, which I feel I also have in real life. I think I am funny, and hope people also feel the same way. We don’t think before speaking. The dissimilarity is that he is very intelligent and I am not.”

The ‘Divya Drishti’ fame actor shared pointers he keeps in mind while signing any project.

“Of course it should be a prominent leading part in the show, the relatability factor. The channel and the producer I am working for have to be reputed. So, this show ticked all the boxes for me. And of course the money.”

Mishkat said he likes revenge dramas, and wants to do a role like that of ‘Bahubali’. He is also happy that there’s been a genuine attempt to get newcomers in the industry.

‘Kavya’ airs on Sony.