Mohit Malhotra joins 'Bhagya Lakshmi' cast as a kind-hearted businessman

Former ‘Splitsvilla 2’ contestant Mohit Malhotra, who was also seen in ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’ and ‘Sasural Genda Phool’, has joined the cast of television show ‘Bhagya Lakshmi’. In the show, Mohit plays Vikrant, a businessman who treats everyone with respect. He is very similar to Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) and is seen as a prospective husband for her.

“I am really happy to be back on television after a long time, that too with a show like ‘Bhagya Lakshmi’. My character Vikrant is an ideal man for Lakshmi, who promises to keep her happy and will be seen impressing every family member with his affable demeanour. I have recently started shooting with the cast of the show, but it feels like I have known them forever,” Mohit said.

The actor also shared how he has been welcomed by the cast of the show, saying: “Everyone on the sets is very warm and welcoming, despite me being a recent addition to the show. My character is going to bring in a lot of dramatic turns of events in the show, and will keep the viewers on the edge of their seats.”

“The show has been doing great since day one, and I am looking forward to the audience’s reaction to my character. I just hope they love Vikrant as much as they love the show,” the actore concluded.

‘Bhagya Lakshmi’ airs on Zee TV.