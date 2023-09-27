scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Mohit Malik's blood sugar drops due to stress on shoots

Mohit Malik revealed the shocking impact of stress on his health while working on the set of show 'Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si'.

By Agency News Desk
Mohit Malik's blood sugar drops due to stress on shoots
Mohit Malik's blood sugar drops due to stress on shoots _ pic courtesy news agency

Television actor Mohit Malik revealed the shocking impact of stress on his health while working on the set of show ‘Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si’. The actor, who is portraying the role of Kunal in the popular serial, recently disclosed how his health suffered due to the exhausting demands of his profession.

Mohit ordeal came to light when he experienced a drop in his blood sugar level, falling to a concerning 58, indicative of hypoglycemia.

The actor shared: “For two days, my sugar had remained low on the sets. My blood sugar level has reduced to 58, which indicates hypoglycemia. This has happened for the first time in my life, and I experienced it while shooting on the sets.”

“I am facing extreme fatigue, blankness, and all those symptoms. I got my blood sugar checked, and then I got to know that my sugar had dropped to 58.”

The actor attributed this alarming health scare to the relentless work schedule and the challenging sequences he had been filming recently.

“I think I got stressed out because of the hectic long hours shooting the Ganpati sequence, performing Kalipayattu, and some other challenging shoots. My diet was neglected, and so this is an instance of hypoglycemia,” Mohit said.

5
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Bhavika Sharma on 'Star Parivaar Awards': 'Lot of hard work invested in it'
Next article
Nikki Sharma discovers self through travel: ‘Let the world be your adventure’
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US