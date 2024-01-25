Mohnish Bahl recalls mom Nutan shooting at Qutub Minar for 'Dil Ka Bhanwar'

Mohnish Bahl took a stroll down the memory lane and recalled his mother Nutan shooting for the track ‘Dil Ka Bhanwar Kare Pukar’ at the iconic Qutub Minar. Mohnish appeared on the singing reality show ‘Indian Idol 14’s special episode ‘Celebrating Nutan Ji’. He was accompanied by his wife, Ekta Sohini, and daughters, Pranutan and Krishaa.

The episode saw Nagpur’s Utkarsh Wankhede’s marvelous performance of the songs ‘Dil Ka Bhanwar Kare Pukar’ and the title track from the film ‘Tere Ghar Ke Saamne’.

Reminiscing about the legendary actress and his mom Nutan, the ‘Hum Saath-Saath Hain’ fame actor shared an anecdote of the filming of the song ‘Dil Ka Bhanwar Kare Pukar’, sung by Mohammed Rafi from the 1963 movie ‘Tere Ghar Ke Samne’, starring Dev Anand and Nutan in the lead.

He said: “I remember that Mom shared an incident where a large crowd blocked Qutub Minar from all sides, and the shooting of ‘Dil Ka Bhanwar Kare Pukar’ was halted midway. As Dev Anand Saab and Nutan Ji were superstars, a huge crowd had gathered to catch a glimpse.”

“Unfortunately, only one phase of the exterior or interior location was shot but a replica of the monument was made at Mehboob Studio to finish the remaining part. That was the last song which was shot at Qutub Minar,” he added.

Mohnish complimented Utkarsh, saying: “I am an ardent follower of Indian Idol, but the live experience is outstanding. Utkarsh, the upcoming actors are immensely lucky to have you doing playback for them in the future.”

