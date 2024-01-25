HomeTVNewsMohnish Bahl recalls mom Nutan shooting at Qutub Minar for 'Dil Ka...

Mohnish Bahl recalls mom Nutan shooting at Qutub Minar for 'Dil Ka Bhanwar'

Mohnish Bahl took a stroll down the memory lane and recalled his mother Nutan shooting for the track 'Dil Ka Bhanwar Kare Pukar' at the iconic Qutub Minar.

Agency News Desk
By Agency News Desk
Mohnish Bahl recalls mom Nutan shooting at Qutub Minar for 'Dil Ka Bhanwar'
Mohnish Bahl | Nutan | Qutub Minar | Dil Ka Bhanwar

Mohnish Bahl took a stroll down the memory lane and recalled his mother Nutan shooting for the track ‘Dil Ka Bhanwar Kare Pukar’ at the iconic Qutub Minar. Mohnish appeared on the singing reality show ‘Indian Idol 14’s special episode ‘Celebrating Nutan Ji’. He was accompanied by his wife, Ekta Sohini, and daughters, Pranutan and Krishaa.

The episode saw Nagpur’s Utkarsh Wankhede’s marvelous performance of the songs ‘Dil Ka Bhanwar Kare Pukar’ and the title track from the film ‘Tere Ghar Ke Saamne’.

Reminiscing about the legendary actress and his mom Nutan, the ‘Hum Saath-Saath Hain’ fame actor shared an anecdote of the filming of the song ‘Dil Ka Bhanwar Kare Pukar’, sung by Mohammed Rafi from the 1963 movie ‘Tere Ghar Ke Samne’, starring Dev Anand and Nutan in the lead.

He said: “I remember that Mom shared an incident where a large crowd blocked Qutub Minar from all sides, and the shooting of ‘Dil Ka Bhanwar Kare Pukar’ was halted midway. As Dev Anand Saab and Nutan Ji were superstars, a huge crowd had gathered to catch a glimpse.”

“Unfortunately, only one phase of the exterior or interior location was shot but a replica of the monument was made at Mehboob Studio to finish the remaining part. That was the last song which was shot at Qutub Minar,” he added.

Mohnish complimented Utkarsh, saying: “I am an ardent follower of Indian Idol, but the live experience is outstanding. Utkarsh, the upcoming actors are immensely lucky to have you doing playback for them in the future.”

‘Indian Idol 14’ airs on Sony.

Previous article
Supriya Pathak says Hansa is the most gratifying role of her life
Next article
Raveena Tandon reveals Varun Sood was a prankster on 'Karmma Calling' sets
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
RELATED ARTICLES

Just In