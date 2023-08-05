'MTV Roadies': Gang Leaders begin strategising ahead of next task

Ahead of the new tasks that are coming up, the Gang Leaders have all begun to strategise in order to attain victory in the upcoming episode of ‘MTV Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand’. Rhea Chakrobarty’s Gang strategy is to see how things play out and then proceed because for her, capturing the mindset and thinking of the other leaders is essential, something that all the other contestants agreed with.

Gautam Gulati is taking his approach based particularly on how Prince reacts, because for him Prince is someone he would rather than not even argue with and cites him as being somewhat of a wild card because among the other Leaders, Prince has the most unpredictable attitude according to him.

Prince Narula on the other hand seems very chilled out, a façade hiding his thinking from the others which isn’t captured on camera or he is legitimately not worried. He only told his team mates to proceed with caution and not show any haste when proceeding, because that will be the quickest method to packing your bags and exiting the show.

Sonu Sood is nowhere to be seen in the promo and is merely sitting around somewhere in the back where no one can really comprehend just what he has in mind. He already has given both the contestants and Gang Leaders an earful with regards to their attitude and behavior, particularly the norm and conduct required to really become a Roadie.

The table is set, the course will soon be given to the players and the game will begin with unknown tasks that will escalate into a cavalcade of drama, thrills and emotions.

This is not all that followed though as in a weird twist, some of the insiders began fighting each other on no grounds, but it was revealed to be only a humorous bout with no ill intent whatsoever. Things are currently calm, but the temperature is about to heat up.

‘MTV Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand’ airs on MTV and JioCinema.