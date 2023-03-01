Mudasir Bhat, 'Crackdown' director Apoorva Lakhia are cricket pals

Model-cricketer-actor Mudasir Bhat, who has been a part of MTV’s celebrity Box Cricket League and is known for essaying a raw agent in streaming show ‘Crackdown’, is a cricket buddy of the show’s director Apoorva Lakhia. When the two aren’t shooting, they spend their time on the cricket field.

Apoorva Lakhia, who has directed ‘Shootout at Lokhandwala’, started his career as an assistant on the sets of the Aamir Khan starrer fictional period sports drama ‘Lagaan’.

Describing his working experience with Apoorva Lakhia, Mudasir shared, “It was great as always. He is like a brother and a mentor to me. Working with him always gives me so much to learn and grow. We mostly meet on the cricket fields when we aren’t shooting. His action directing skills are excellent and working with a professional like him does feel great”.

He also shared how his character will shape up in season 2 of the show. The actor portrays the character of Kabir, a raw agent who is a chilled out cop with a great sense of humour.

The actor said, “You will get to see more layers and humour in this season in Kabir. There was a lot of training, we even took MMA and gun firing classes. We worked with the industry’s finest action directors namely, Javed Khan (season 1) and Ali Abbas Mughal (season 2) . We had tough action scenes where we were tied to harnesses and made to do a great deal of action in the air which was quite challenging. It was a very overwhelming experience and I learnt a lot from it as well”.

Lastly, concluding giving insights about season 2, he revealed, “Season 2 is packed with more action and even more drama ! We can’t wait to make you jump off your seats (pun intended). This season has amazing locations – and we even shot in my hometown kashmir so that was a very good feeling for me. This season has more thrill and excitement ! You have to watch it to know what I’m talking about.”