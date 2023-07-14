scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Neeharika Roy turns her makeup room 'Yellow', here's why

Neeharika Roy has turned into a decorator for her make-up room and revamped it into her favourite colour 'Yellow'. 

By Agency News Desk
Neeharika Roy turns her makeup room 'Yellow', here's why
Neeharika Roy turns her makeup room 'Yellow', here's why

Actress Neeharika Roy has turned into a decorator for her make-up room and revamped it into her favourite colour ‘Yellow’. 

From her dressing table to bed sheet, to pillow, to curtains, to shelves, to soft toys, everything in her room looks summery. She has got everything that is essential to make her feel at home, while on the set and has personally designed every corner of the room.

Opening up on the same, Neeharika said: “Makeup rooms are undoubtedly one of the most important elements for every actor on the set of the show.  I love my makeup room ever since I have transformed it and now it feels like a home away from home. A place that makes me comfortable.”

“I have kept a lot of soft toys in my make-up room and have also added a few frames that are all about motivation and beauty to start my day with positivity.  I love the yellow colour, hence I have everything yellow in my makeup room. In fact, since my school days I love arts and crafts, hence I have painted a few glass bottles in the same colour and kept them in my room,” said Neeharika.

“I spend a lot of time in my make-up room as I practice my lines and scenes there. Hence, I decided to transform it into my own comfortable space,” she added.

She is currently seen in romantic drama ‘Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan’, which is based in modern-day Vrindavan.

With an engaging storyline and relatable characters such as Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia), Radha (Neeharika), and Damini (Sambhabana Mohanty) the show has kept the viewers on the edge of their seats.

‘Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan’ airs on Zee TV.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
'Mahabharat' actress Aparna Dixit is fine with bold scenes as an audience, but refuses to do them
Next article
BTS Jung Kook Seven Song Lyrics featuring Latto and Han So-hee
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Chandrayaan-3: PM Modi hails dedication of ISRO scientists

News

Amrin on getting signed by South production houses: Open to work in any language

Technology

Pets may not improve owners with severe mental illness: Study

News

Genelia is the first actress I approached, was lucky: 'Trial Period’ director

Sports

UTT Season 4: Former champions Dabang Delhi TTC meet Goa Challengers in third tie

Lyrics

BTS Jung Kook Seven Song Lyrics featuring Latto and Han So-hee

News

'Mahabharat' actress Aparna Dixit is fine with bold scenes as an audience, but refuses to do them

News

‘Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar’ actress Mrinal Navell says that showbiz demands a lot of patience

Technology

Chandrayaan-3: ISRO family's 73 days of 'penance', finally rewarded

News

Actor Ruslaan Mumtaz returns to Mumbai after being stuck in Manali

Sports

Indian female CS:GO team set to make historic debut at Asian qualifiers in Riyadh

Technology

IT hiring in India expected to be cautious yet strategic in Q2 FY24: Report

Technology

Kia exceeds 1 mn vehicle production at India plant

Technology

Food industry scrambles to deal with WHO's classification of aspartame

Technology

India’s ‘Bahubali’ rocket LVM3 puts Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft into orbit (Lead)

Sports

Zim Afro T10: T10 will change the game eventually, says Cape Town SAMP Army coach Klusener

News

Neha Kakkar calls ‘Dil Bechara’ a treat for every couple in love

Technology

Apple iOS 17 public beta includes personal voice feature, StandBy mode & more

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US