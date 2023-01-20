scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Neeru Bajwa never wanted to get married, thought she would stay single forever

Neeru Bajwa recently spilled the beans on her decision to never get married and how later she fell in love with Harry Jawandha and got married to him.

By News Bureau

Actress Neeru Bajwa recently spilled the beans on her decision to never get married and how later she fell in love with Harry Jawandha and got married to him.

She shared: “I never wanted to get married, and I always thought that I would be single forever because I am not those romantic kinds rather I am very practical. But you know they say when the love of your life walks in everything seems surreal, bells start ringing, the wind starts blowing and you get this strange feeling.”

“And honestly, all these things happened when I saw Harry and for a fact, the first time I saw him I knew I was going to marry him.”

Neeru made her acting debut in 1998 with Dev Anand’s film ‘Main Solah Baras Ki’, and later she acted in TV shows such as ‘Astitva…Ek Prem Kahani’, ‘Jeet’, and ‘Guns and Roses’. After doing Hindi TV shows, she appeared in several Punjabi movies including ‘Saadi Love Story’, ‘Jatt and Juliet 2’, and ‘Naughty Jatts’.

Neeru further talked about her sister and the advice she gave about Harry to her.

“Luckily my sister knew him for a long time and she kind of arranged this whole thing. She told me that he is the perfect match for me. And I must admit he is quite hot. So, that’s how I fell in love and got married to him. He is my best friend and I feel that ever since I got married, I have become more successful.”

She graced ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ along with her co-star Satinder Sartaaj and director Vijay Kumar Arora to promote their upcoming film ‘Kali Jotta’.

Listening to Neeru’s love story, Archana Puran Singh also talked about her marriage with Parmeet Sethi. She shared: “They say it right that marriages are made in heaven. The way successful marriages sustain, and the way couples find each other feels like God has made these matches.”

“When you meet a perfect partner, they will help you rise and that is Parmeet for me. He is my best friend and my best buddy. He bears with all my torture but supports me in everything.”

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Previous article
John Legend's wife Chrissy Teigen shares first pic of their baby daughter
Next article
Jack O'Connell, Eddie Marsan, Lesley Manville aboard Amy Winehouse biopic
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Hockey World Cup: Belgium hammer Japan 7-1 to top Pool B, seal quarterfinals spot

Sports

IOA forms seven-member panel to probe sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief

News

NTR Jr named in ‘USA Today’ Oscar prediction list for best actor

Sports

Indian National Car Racing Championship: Sohil Shah, Sandeep Kumar claim pole position

Sports

Manika Batra fights her way into WTT Contender semis

Sports

Dynamix Achievers beat Madon Polo to claim Silver Stick Cup

Sports

ILT20: Preparing well, sticking to the plans key for Bravo as MI Emirates face Abu Dhabi Knight Riders

News

Rishab Shetty attends Bhoota Kola festival, thanks Daiva for ‘Kantara’ success

Sports

Aniket Sawant takes top honours in PGTI Pre-Qualifying I as 25 players qualify for final stage

News

Satinder Sartaaj opens up about his acting debut in 'The Black Prince'

Sports

Hockey World Cup: Australia clinch quarters berth with 9-2 win over South Africa, France hold Argentina 5-5

Sports

Australian Open: Classy Korda upsets Medvedev for third-round win

News

Supreme Court protects filmmaker Leena Manimekalai from arrest over goddess Kaali poster

Sports

BCCI invites applications for two vacant posts in junior men's and senior women's selection committee

News

Sara Ali Khan shares team boomerang as she gets on with first day of shoot in 2023

News

Kamna Pathak's fashion funda: Don't dress to impress, be comfortable

News

Jennifer Lopez was reluctant to star in 'Shotgun Wedding'

News

'MasterChef India' contestant Suvarna picked up cooking watching shows

Sports

India Open 2023: Vitidsarn upsets Loh Kean Yew to reach semis; Yamaguchi, An Se-Young also advance

News

Amitabh Bachchan meets Ronaldo, Messi before PSG vs Saudi All-Star XI match, netizens go crazy

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US