Nora Fatehi, Remo D'Souza rock the dance floor in new 'Hip Hop India' promo

Nora Fatehi and choreographer Remo D'Souza strike all the right chords, showcasing their hip-hop-laden groove in the new promo for the reality show.

By Agency News Desk
Rocking the dance floor in ‘Hip Hop India’, actress Nora Fatehi and choreographer Remo D’Souza strike all the right chords, showcasing their hip-hop-laden groove in the new promo for the reality show.

With both heading the show, they amp up all expectations with viewers highly anticipating the new hip hop reality show, The promo also brings out the journey of various contestants from the gullies on to the glorious stage of ‘Hip Hop India’, doing full justice to its tagline ‘Gully se Glory Tak.’

Each contestant will have a unique personality and will bring up a fresh street avatar, mixing their talent with imagination and creativity as they showcase their many powerful dance moves to impress the judges.

Sharing her excitement about the show, Nora Fatehi said: “Dancing is one of my passions and Hip-Hop is the best form to do it. Hip-Hop is energetic, passionate and full of life. This is a first of its kind reality show in India and we are pumped to bring the Hip-Hop energy to the audiences across the country.”

Echoing Nora’s sentiments, Remo D’Souza said: “As the D-Day of Hip Hop India gets closer, my excitement to present this stupendous show to audiences across India increases! We’re elated to give these talented dancers a platform that catapults them to glory. The promo is just a glimpse of the phenomenal talent India possesses and with Hip Hop India, Nora and I will do our best in order to find India’s best hip hop dancer.”

‘Hip Hop India’ will premiere on July 21 and stream exclusively on Amazon miniTV.

