scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Pranali Rathod thoroughly enjoyed Gangaur in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'

'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actress Pranali Rathod, who is seen playing the role of Akshara in the show, talked about the special episode of Gangaur celebration, a festival celebrated by Rajasthani women when they worship Goddess Gauri.

By Agency News Desk
Pranali Rathod thoroughly enjoyed Gangaur in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'
Pranali Rathod thoroughly enjoyed Gangaur in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'

‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ actress Pranali Rathod, who is seen playing the role of Akshara in the show, talked about the special episode of Gangaur celebration, a festival celebrated by Rajasthani women when they worship Goddess Gauri.

Talking about the onscreen Gangaur celebrations in her show, Pranali said that this is such a vibrant time on the show.

“I think it’s very exciting because I have never seen Gangaur, not even seen anyone celebrating Gangaur around me. I have seen on TV shows, especially ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’. So being a part of the celebration made me very excited and it was fun to be a part of a tradition which I have never never heard of.”

Pranali added: “I got to know about Rajasthani culture from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai when I used to watch it. But thank you to Rajan sir for this. So that I could experience it in a very traditional way. The look, the feel, I actually felt like we were shooting in Udaipur. Everything was so authentic while shooting and I was excited to be part of this. And when we shot this, we definitely had fun.”

On dressing up in the Rajasthani stye, Pranali shared her excitement: “I was wearing the entire Rajasthani look on the show for the first time. From head to toe, I was looking authentic because of the Borla which is a trademark of Rajasthani look, the Jhallar in my hands, jewellery, the design of the cloth is so Rajasthani and once you see it, you will know this is it, the whole Rajasthani culture. Anyway, I love getting dressed, and the Rajasthani look makes it even more exciting, which I never even imagined having a chance to get ready this way. So I’m really happy.”

She added: “So when I was getting ready in my room, the ACH (Assistant Creative Head) of our show normally never compliments me but she came to my room and just applied black teeka so that mujhe nazar naa lage. I think that was the best compliment for me. And that was a very cute gesture.”

Previous article
After getting a gun, Salman Khan zips around in a bullet-proof imported SUV
Next article
Priyanka Chopra seeks blessings at Siddivinayak temple with daughter
This May Also Interest You
News

Paras Arora: 'I get a 45-minute workout irrespective of my busy schedule'

News

Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Punit J. Pathak to host 'Entertainment Ki Raat – Housefull'

News

Priyanka Chopra seeks blessings at Siddivinayak temple with daughter

News

After getting a gun, Salman Khan zips around in a bullet-proof imported SUV

News

'HanuMan' theme track is a redefined version of 'Hanuman Chalisa'

News

Sunny Hinduja hints at season two of 'Aspirants' on its second anniversary

News

Michelle Yeoh to be honoured with Women in Motion award at Cannes

Technology

Software firm Amplitude lays off 13% of workforce globally

Sports

It brought tears to my eyes, I've devoted my whole life to hockey: Gurbux Singh

News

It is revealed that fentanyl is the cause of Coolio's death

News

Rashmika Mandanna breaks silence on Vijay Deverakonda dating rumours

Technology

Discord introduces in-app soundboard

News

Jeremy Renner yelled 'not today, M****r' right before coming under the snow plough

News

Mick Mars on Motley Crue Lawsuits: 'Can't believe they're pulling this c**p'

News

Mrunal Thakur finds it tough to play a cop in 'Gumraah'

News

Liza Malik sheds light on her fitness routine, secret to a healthy lifestyle

Fashion and Lifestyle

Taapsee Pannu’s washboard abs leave the Internet amazed

News

Kartik Aaryan, Kabir Khan to flag off shoot of their next film in May

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US