Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta share reunion video; PriyAnkit fans are melting

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta have captured the hearts of their fans and become one of the most beloved rumored couples in the entertainment industry.

Despite their immense popularity and the speculations surrounding their relationship, the duo insists that they are good friends. However, recent events have sparked excitement among their fans as Priyanka and Ankit had a heartwarming reunion.

The much-anticipated reunion took place on a pleasant Monday evening when Priyanka shared an adorable video on her social media platform.

In the video, Ankit can be seen playing peek-a-boo, evoking a sense of joy and nostalgia. Priyanka accompanied the video with a caption that simply said, “@ankitgupta hiii,” showcasing her excitement and happiness.

The bright smile on Priyanka’s face reflected the genuine bond shared between the two. Interestingly, Ankit’s co-star from the popular show “Udariyaan,”