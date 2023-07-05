Rahul Sharma says his character and story of ‘Kaisa Hai Yeh Rishta Anjana’ drew him to be in it

TV actor Rahul Sharma, who is known for his role in serials such as ‘Teri Meri Love Stories’ and ‘Kaal Bhairav Rahasya’, opened up on his new show ‘Kaisa Hai Yeh Rishta Anjana’, and said that the show has great potential, and that his character in the show along with the story motivated him to be a part of it.

He said: “The story of ‘Kaisa Hain Yeh Rishta Anjana’ has great potential to become very popular. I am playing Rajat, who has a unique personality. When I think about the characters that have appeared in the past, it further intrigued me to take on this role and be part of the show. The story and the character provided me with the motivation to embark on this project. Particularly, Rajat is a highly intense individual.”

He added: “He possesses a profound seriousness, is introverted, and doesn’t readily express his emotions. As someone who easily gets angered and provoked, he is a genuine and responsible person. Due to his responsibilities, he sacrifices his own happiness.”

When asked about replacing Shaleen Malhotra in the show, he said: “I consider myself fortunate to have been given this role, but it’s important to clarify that I’m not replacing him as such, but rather stepping into the role that was originally intended for him.”

The actor added that this role is different from his other characters, saying: “I have never portrayed an introverted character in my previous shows, so this role brings a new level of intensity and a unique aura and personality. It will be a refreshing change for both myself and the audience, as they will see me in a different light on the screen.”

“Exploring this genre and diving into this character will be a great opportunity for me, and I believe my audience will enjoy it. So far, I have been fortunate enough to have received opportunities to play good characters in shows that carry meaningful messages.”