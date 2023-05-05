Ridhi Dogra: As an actor, I feel the only limitations that we have is what we set on ourselves

Actress Ridhi Dogra, who has worked in television, web series, films, and music videos has talked about her perspective on actors being categorised based on their medium.

Ridhi said: “As an actor, I feel the only limitations that we have is what we set on ourselves. People just want to put each other in labels and concepts because it helps them ease things out but the truth is that acting and creative jobs are intangible, and you can’t really put a rim around it.”

“As an actor, I don’t belong to any particular medium. For me, the real win would be if I am able to contribute in any medium in the capacity that it needs. While there’s nothing wrong with being called a TV actor or an OTT actor, I think that is very restricting to our ability. The intelligence of the person defines them and not their medium. Putting actors in labels is lazy on the parts of those who make one,” she added further.

On the work front, Ridhi will be seen in the upcoming film ‘Jawan’, and ‘Tiger 3’ along with the highly anticipated web series ‘Asur 2’ and an untitled romantic web show with Barun Sobti.