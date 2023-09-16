scorecardresearch
Rubina Dilaik flaunts her baby bump as she poses with her hubby Abhinav Shukla

Rubina Dilaik shared the good news with her fans

By Shweta Ghadashi
Rubina Dilaik flaunts her baby bump as she poses with her hubby Abhinav Shukla
Rubina Dilaik flaunts her baby bump as she poses with her hubby Abhinav Shukla _ pic courtesy instagram

Rubina Dilaik, an actress known for being part of popular television shows on Indian television is currently in the United States with her family. The actress is keeping her fans and followers updated on her vacation with regular pictures and videos.

Rubina shared the good news with her fans. She captioned, ‘We promised we will TOGETHER explore the world since we started dating , got married and now will do AS A FAMILY welcoming the LITTLE Traveller soon’

She is seen flaunting her baby bump in style. She is seen wearing a black outfit. Abhinav is seen wearing a white jacket and denim.

