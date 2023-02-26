scorecardresearch
Sachin Shroff gives life and love another chance, ties knot with Chandni

'Bannoo Main Teri Dulhann' actor Sachin Shroff, who is seen in the show 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah', married Chandni in Mumbai on February 25.

‘Bannoo Main Teri Dulhann’ actor Sachin Shroff, who is seen in the show ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’, married Chandni in Mumbai on February 25. The 50-year-old actor, who separated from the TV actress Juhi Parmar in 2018 took another chance and married for the second time. He reshared pictures of his wedding on his Instagram stories and the couple looked stunning.

Sachin’s lavish cocktail party pictures before the wedding also went viral on social media. For the party, Sachin opted for a black pant-suit set, while Chandni wore an embroidered gown.

As the actor is finally hitched to the love of his life, he has not left any stone unturned in making his wedding ceremony a memorable one.

The wedding was attended by the cast of ‘TMKOC’, including Munmun Dutta, Dilip Joshi, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, Ambika Ranjankar, Sunayana Fozdar, and others.

Munmun shared several pictures on her Instagram stories and she wrote in the caption: “Our handsome dulha (groom) and his pretty dulhan (bride).”

‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’ actors Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt also attended the wedding and shared pictures on their Instagram stories.

Aishwarya wrote: “Congratulations”.

Actress Parinita Seth also attended the ceremony and shared pictures from the marriage function.

Palak Sindhwani also became part of Sachin’s special day and posted pictures. Niyati Joshi also congratulated the newlywed couple.

Several videos also went viral in which Sachin was seen dancing and enjoying his special day.

On the work front, Sachin Shroff is known for his performances in TV shows such as ‘Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai’ and Arjun in ‘Naaginn’, ‘Sinndoor Tere Naam Ka’, ‘Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar’, ‘Naam Gum Jayegaa’, ‘Shagun’, and many more.

