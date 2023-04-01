Sadhwi Majumder: I am learning to slow down!

Actress and Choreographer Sadhwi Majumder, who plays the role of Sreemoyi in ‘Sapnon Ki Chhalaang’ produced by Nilanjana Purkayasstha and Herumb Khot’s Invictus T Mediaworks, says that she loves her work as an artist. In fact, the actress adds that she is constantly working and is now working on taking it easy sometimes.

I always feel like I’ve too much to do and I’ve very little time. So, I try to make the most of every day. But I’m also learning to slow down and enjoy the little things in life because this hustle culture is toxic and all of us need to pause, breathe and look at the view every once in a while,” she says.

She says that she has always been inspired by her parents. “I am constantly navigating life on my own, with the ideals my mother has taught me, meeting new people at random places with fascinating stories, and a lot of female fictional characters I love and look up to! My mother is my greatest critic. My parents are also my biggest fans, so that’s only fair.”

Ask her what is the best part of being part of the entertainment industry, and she says, “I love that the entertainment industry is not just for entertainment anymore. There’s an audience for every strange/weird/unique story that you want to tell. Everybody is connected all the time and things are accessible at the top of your fingers, so if there’s a story you really believe in and want the world to know, sooner or later, the world will know.”