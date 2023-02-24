scorecardresearch
Sai Ketan Rao: Action sequences are my personal favourites

Sai Ketan Rao opened up about his character, his interest in doing action scenes, and how he prepared himself mentally and physically to shoot

By News Bureau

‘Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali’ actor Sai Ketan Rao, who will be seen playing ‘Raunaq’ in the upcoming show ‘Chashni’, opened up about his character, his interest in doing action scenes, and how he prepared himself mentally and physically to shoot for an action sequence in the fictional drama.

The actor said: “Raunaq is quite young, and intelligent but keeps it low-key. I am preparing my body and mind the same way that Raunaq would react to a certain situation. I lost a few kilos for the character who has a very active way of reacting and keeps on smiling and believes in positivity.”

Sai made his television debut with ‘Agni Sakshi’. He also worked in Hindi web series and a few Telugu web series, including ‘Three Half Bottles’, ‘Love Studio’, ‘Lovely’, and ‘Aham Bhramhasmi’, among others.

Sai also acted in Tollywood films such as ‘Ajay Passayyadu’ and ‘Strangers’.

Sharing his interest in doing action sequences, Sai said: “Action sequence is my personal favourite. I love to design it with the fight master, we practice it until it’s up to the mark, but due to the tight schedule in serial shooting, we miss a few pointers. I recently shot a fight sequence for my show. We shot till 4 a.m., I got a few bruises and also got hit on my head with a stick. But thankfully I am fine.”

“I fell down close to four times while shooting as the floor was slippery. I feel action is my forte and I would love to explore this space. I do get injured during filming action sequences, but that doesn’t t bring me down,” he said.

‘Chashni’ is a story of two sisters, Chandni and Roshni. It stars Amandeep Sidhu, Srishti Singh, and Sai Ketan Rao in lead roles.

‘Chashni’ will air on Star Plus from March 9.

Entertainment Today

