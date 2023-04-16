scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Salman Khan applauds the way comedian Vikalp Mehta mimics Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan was impressed with the comedian and anchor Vikalp Mehta's mimicry of actor Akshay Kumar on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.

By Agency News Desk

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was impressed with the comedian and anchor Vikalp Mehta’s mimicry of actor Akshay Kumar on the stage of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. Vikalp is a lookalike of Akshay and is popular for doing his mimicry on various comedy shows like ‘India’s Got Talent’, ‘Comedy Nights with Kapil’, ‘Entertainment Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega’, ‘Comedy Circus’, and ‘The Great Indian Family Drama’. He also hosted the TV series ‘Life Ka Recharge’.

Salman applauded him for his impeccable talent and said: “When I see Vikalp performing it feels as if Akki is speaking. Many artists mimic actors, but Vikalp has embodied not only his character but also his soul. He does not only mimic Akki’s mannerisms but presents his personality and activities that he would exactly do. It’s amazing.”

“I don’t think Akshay will be upset with this as Viklap is doing a fantastic job. He has followed the character to the core. I haven’t found anyone who has imitated me like you (Vikalp) mimic Akki,” he added.

Overwhelmed with the compliments showered by Salman, Vikalp said: “An artist lives for acknowledgement for his or her craft, and when such a huge star appreciates your work it feels as if all your hard work has paid off. I am on the ninth cloud since Salman sir applauded me on the stage. I am extremely happy and would like to thank him for encouraging me so much that there is no turning back from here.”

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Previous article
Indie artistes Anuv, Zaeden & Lisa say non-film music on the right track
Next article
Microsoft introduces 'Gallery' to File Explorer in Windows
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: Shikhar Dhawan is leading Punjab Kings by example, says Mohammad Kaif

Sports

CWI not to renew Courtney Walsh's contract, to recruit new head coach for women' team

Sports

IPL 2023: Jadeja shares a special message as Dhoni set to add another feather to his cap

News

Abhishek Malik of 'Kumkum Bhagya' gifts luxurious car to his wife

Sports

Relegation-threatened Stuttgart flabbergast Dortmund in Bundesliga

Technology

US fines supplements retailer $600K for 'review hijacking' on Amazon

News

Simron Upadhyay on her role: Noor is a very coming of age character

Technology

Dell launches new Alienware, Inspiron laptop series in India

News

Raghav Juyal juggled 2 projects while shooting for 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'

Health & Lifestyle

Antibiotic-resistant 'superbugs' passed between dogs, cats and owners: Study

News

Nana Patekar set to make OTT debut as streaming space gets more crowded

News

Show with A R Rahman to launch Abdu Rozik’s nine-city India tour

News

13 women accuse French thespian Gerard Depardieu of sexual misconduct

Health & Lifestyle

Researchers link disturbed sleep with long Covid breathlessness

Technology

Cold supply chain marketplace Celcius raises Rs 100 cr to organise sector

News

'U-Turn' trailer shows a supernatural story with Alaya F as prime murder suspect

Technology

WhatsApp's new security feature to double check if it's really you

News

Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh work out together, trainer says ‘gymming got better’

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US