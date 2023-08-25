scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

'Saubhagyavati Bhava?' allowed Dheeraj Dhoopar to push his boundaries as actor

Actor Dheeraj Dhoopar is all set to grace the new season of the television show ‘Saubhagyavati Bhava?’ in a lead role opposite Amandeep Sidhu. The actor shared that this role allows  him to push his boundaries as an artiste.

By Agency News Desk
'Saubhagyavati Bhava?' allowed Dheeraj Dhoopar to push his boundaries as actor
'Saubhagyavati Bhava?' allowed Dheeraj Dhoopar to push his boundaries as actor pic courtesy news agency

Actor Dheeraj Dhoopar is all set to grace the new season of the television show ‘Saubhagyavati Bhava?’ in a lead role opposite Amandeep Sidhu. The actor shared that this role allows  him to push his boundaries as an artiste.

Expressing his excitement about this new venture, Dheeraj shared: “I’m thrilled to be a part of the new season of Saubhagyavati Bhava? This opportunity brings a new wave of excitement as I step into a role that is both challenging and completely different from my previous endeavours.”

The script of the new season of ‘Saubhagyavati Bhava?’ piqued Dheeraj’s interest, and allowed himself to explore more as an actor.

Talking about the same, he shared: “As an actor, pushing boundaries is what keeps the journey thrilling, and this role promises just that. Looking forward to bringing a fresh dimension to the screen and offering the audience an engaging and unforgettable experience.”

‘Saubhagyavati Bhava?’ will soon arrive on Star Bharat.

8
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Saawan Aa Gaya Song Lyrics starring Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin 
Next article
Stepping away from Perth Scorchers captaincy role and focusing on myself helped a lot: Mitchell Marsh
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US