Sharad Malhotra is a ‘Shiv bhakt’

Actor Sharad Malhotra, who is known for ‘Naagin 5’ and ‘Bigg Boss 14’, has shared that he is a devotee of Lord Shiva. Ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi, Sharad’s special song ‘Ganraj’ was released. The track is an ode to Lord Ganesha and has been sung by Nanu Gurjar.

Talking about the festival, the actor said: “Ganesh Chaturthi holds a special place in my heart as I have been celebrating it at my home for the past 12 years. I am shiv bhakt and Ganeshji, being Lord Shiva’s son, is dear to me, and this festival is one I eagerly look forward to every year.”

He continued: “I hope and pray that this song becomes the anthem for Ganesh Chaturthi this year, and I wish for people to dance to it with the same energy and enthusiasm as seen in the video. The video captures the vibrant and festive atmosphere, with people dancing and offering prasadam amidst the bells and Aarti. My desire is for people to embrace this Ganesh Chaturthi spirit and immerse themselves in the upcoming festive fever in Maharashtra and across the nation. Please make lots of reels and celebrate this joyous occasion.”

Talking about his experience shooting for the song, Sharad said: “The audio for this Ganpati song is undoubtedly one of the best I’ve heard in a long time. It was a dream of mine to create an energetic and uplifting Ganpati song, and when I first heard this track, I knew it was the perfect opportunity. The vocals, beats, melody, and overall audio quality were so impressive that I couldn’t resist. The team, including director Akshay Agarwal, was full of energy and passion for their work, which I truly appreciated. Kashish Label Music’s dedication to delivering great music to people aligns perfectly with my own thought process.”

The song, composed by Abhishek Thakur and directed by Akshay K. Agarwal, is out on Kashish Music’s YouTube channel.