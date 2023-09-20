Sonal Khilwani on 'Ganeshotsava': 'Coming from North, I never experienced such grand celebrations'

Actress Sonal Khilwani, who plays the lead in the show ‘Shravani’, shared a special incident that she witnessed on the sets of the show, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The show revolves around Shravani (played by Sonal), a determined young woman with big dreams of becoming an eye specialist. Her aspirations are beautifully woven with the heartfelt wish to bring pride to her parents and turn their hopes into reality.

Talking about the Ganeshotsava, Sonal said: “Being on this set for the first time, I’ve witnessed something truly special. From the spot boy to the artists, everyone’s filled with excitement as we prepare to celebrate. Coming from the North, I never experienced such grand celebrations.”

“When I saw people in Maharashtra shedding tears during the visarjan, I couldn’t comprehend it at first. I thought, ‘It’s just a statue, why are they crying?’ But when I brought Ganpati Bappa home, I felt that connection. Like us, they do pooja all day and take care. I found myself shedding tears too,” she shared

Sonal added: “All I can say is, I hope Ganpati Bappa takes away your worries and resolves your difficulties. Wishing everyone a joyous Ganesh Chaturthi.”

The show stars Mohit Sonkar and Arti Singh. It airs on Shemaroo Umang.