Sumati Singh shares her plans for Navratri

Sumati Singh has opened up on her plans for celebrating the festival of Navratri.

By Agency News Desk
Sumati Singh shares her plans for Navratri
Sumati Singh shares her plans for Navratri _ pic courtesy news agency

Actress Sumati Singh, who is receiving a lot of positive response for her role in ‘Kismat Ki Lakiro Se’, has opened up on her plans for celebrating the festival of Navratri. She also shared the messaging for society which lies in the festival of Navratri.

Elaborating on the same, Sumati said: “Navratri invokes a powerful feeling, and I, as a woman, find it empowering. The festival is a reminder of the strength of Goddess Durga as she battled evil forces. It’s a time when women, or Shakti, come together, and with winter around the corner, there’s a sense of auspiciousness in the air, symbolising the Goddess’s power.

“Navratri is dedicated to the nine main Goddesses, and it’s common for people to invite young girls to their homes to seek their blessings”.

She further mentioned: “I believe this tradition is essential. When I was a child, I, too, received special attention during Navratri. This custom reflects the power that girls and women carry and highlights the spiritual significance of women in our culture. It’s a beautiful way to honour and empower the female spirit.”

Being a foodie, the actress enjoys the various sweets prepared during Navratri: “During Navratri, people often indulge in a variety of sweets. I’m a food enthusiast, and for me, sweets hold a special place in my heart. Every day during Navratri, we enjoy different kinds of sweets. In our city, pistachio sweets are particularly famous and delightful.”

Sharing a special Navratri message, she said, “My message to readers for this Navratri, is that the divine energy of Durga Ma is within all of us. We should respect and honour women, recognising their strength and the role they play in our lives.

“Unfortunately, there are still families that underestimate the worth of women, but Navratri illustrates the incredible strength of women, and the importance of praising and respecting them.”

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
