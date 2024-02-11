HomeTVNews

Sumbul Touqeer: I am satisfied as an actor

Sumbul Touqeer shared how her character has added to her career. Sumbul plays an IAS officer named Kavya in ‘Kavya- Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon’

Sumbul Touqeer: I am satisfied as an actor
Sumbul Touqeer-starrer show ‘Kavya- Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon’ recently celebrated 100 episodes, and the actress shared how the character has added to her career. Sumbul plays the role of an IAS officer named Kavya. The show stars Mishkat Varma as reporter Adhiraj.

On being asked how does she feel about being Kavya, the ‘Imlie’ fame actress said: “I am satisfied as an actor. The character has many dimensions and depth. Fans are loving the show.”

“I am showered with appreciation messages on social media from all over the world. I try to read as much messages I can. It is fans adulation which drives me to work hard,” she added.

The show also stars Anuj Sullere, and airs on Sony.

