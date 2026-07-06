Sumona Chakravarti Opens Up About Painful Health Battle and Life Changing Surgery

Actor Sumona Chakravarti has opened up about one of the most difficult phases of her life, revealing that she recently underwent surgery for Stage IV endometriosis. Sharing an emotional update on Instagram, the actress said she had stayed away from social media for nearly two months while focusing on her recovery. Sumona explained that she underwent surgery on May 4 after her condition became more serious despite years of trying to manage it through treatment. She said the last two months have been dedicated to healing both physically and mentally, and she is now feeling much better. The actress also thanked her doctors and medical team for helping her through the challenging journey.

Sumona had first spoken publicly about her Stage IV endometriosis diagnosis in 2021. Since then, she has continued to deal with the health condition, but she revealed that it had progressed significantly, making surgery necessary. Looking back at the experience, she said it has completely changed the way she views life and social media. Instead of worrying about likes, comments, and follower counts, she now wants to use her platform to create a positive and supportive community. She hopes to connect with people, especially women, who are interested in honest conversations about health, mental wellbeing, wellness, travel, books, pets, food, plants, relationships, and different lifestyle choices.

The actress also spoke openly about the challenges she has faced online over the years. She shared that she has often received hurtful comments, including body shaming and inappropriate messages from strangers. Despite this, she said she believes there are many kind people who quietly support her by reading her posts, liking them, or sending private messages. Sumona made it clear that she plans to continue acting for as long as she can while keeping her personal life private. At the same time, she hopes that by sharing her own health journey, she can encourage others who may be going through similar struggles.

Reflecting on turning 38 this year, Sumona said the love and good wishes she received from family, friends, and fans during her break reminded her that social media is not the true measure of relationships or happiness. She also shared that after the surgery she now has three visible scars on her abdomen. Rather than seeing them as flaws, she considers them symbols of strength and survival. According to the actress, scars and memories are reminders of a life fully lived. She added that growing older should not be feared because it brings wisdom, gratitude, and valuable life experiences. Sumona ended her message by saying she will continue sharing moments from her work, fitness, travels, and everyday life, while staying true to herself and focusing on what truly matters.