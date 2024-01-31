Suniel Shetty: My family believed judging 'Dance Deewane' is my best decision

Actor Suniel Shetty, who is all set to be seen as a judge on ‘Dance Deewane’ shared that he received an overwhelming support from his mother, wife Mana, daughter Athiya and son Ahan, who collectively deemed it the best decision of his life.

Changing gears by debuting as a judge on the show, Suniel revealed how he stumbled into this mesmerising journey of dance.

It was his family’s unanimous cheerleading and the allure of the platform that nudged him into the coveted judge’s seat of the dance battle.

Talking about the same, the ‘Mohra’ actor said: “Many people said that this is probably the best decision that I have made. My mother said that too because she loves this show. My wife, daughter, son, and friends said the same thing. However, initially, I was doubtful of this decision.”

“When the team of the show approached me, I asked ‘Why me?’ I’m probably the worst in the country with two left feet. The team mentioned that they wanted to change this thinking with this Dance Deewane. They said ‘Aap Bus Deewane Banke appreciate karo jo apko accha lagta hai’. That’s when I became comfortable,” he shared.

Suniel thanked the platform, the show and co-judge Madhuri Dixit.

“I’m happy that I embraced this change,” he added.

‘Dance Deewane’ is about to offer the grandest stage for dancers across age groups. The epic dance floor is set to unite three generations of incredible artists, forming India’s dance families bound by their passion for the art.

The evergreen dancing queen Madhuri Dixit Nene reclaims her throne on the esteemed judges’ panel.

‘Dance Deewane’ will premiere on February 3 on Colors.