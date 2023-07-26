‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ marks 200 episodes: It’s a real boost for us, says Vijayendra Kumeria

The romantic family drama ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’, a remake of the Bengali series ‘Gaatchora’, which has kept the audience’s excitement on the edge, by bringing one or the other twist to the episodes, has now reached a milestone of 200 episodes.

The series stars Vijayendra Kumeria, Himanshi Parashar, Tushar Dhembla, Roopam Sharma, Jatin Arora and Prachi Hada in the lead.

Vijayendra, plays the lead character of Angad Singh Brar, a diamond businessman. On the completion of the 200 episodes, he shared: “Now, the episodes are more interesting and pacy, and moreover, the story is a blend of drama, romance, and interpersonal relationships, and I think that is keeping the audience entertained.”

The actor is hopeful that the viewers will keep showering the same love, and that should reflect on the numbers in the future as well.

“We have reached the 200-episode mark, and it is a real boost for us. We want to give the best to the audience; they have been showering us with love and appreciation since the commencement of the show, which has kept us driven and fueled us to work continuously without a day off for 100 days,” added Vijayendra.

Himanshi Parashar plays the character of Sahiba Kaur Brar, who is an artist, and Angad’s (Vijayendra) wife.

‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ is set in a beautiful location in Punjab, a setting that has the vibe of romance and euphoria that comes along with it.

It follows the fate of the three Brar brothers – Angad (played by Vijayendra Kumeria), Garry (played by Tushar Dhembla), and Veer (played by Jatin Arora) is intertwined with the three Monga sisters – Sahiba (played by Himanshi Parashar), Seerat (played by Roopam Sharma), and Keerat (played by Prachi Hada).

But whose bond will form with whom, the decision lies in the hands of God. Angad and Sahiba get married under family pressure and hate each other. From there Angad and Sahiba’s love-hate story starts.

Produced under Cockrow Entertainment and Shaika Films, it airs on StarPlus and streams digitally on Disney+Hotstar.