Tina Datta lends her voice for a sequence in 'Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum'

Actress Tina Datta, who plays the role of Surili in ‘Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum’, has lent her vocal prowess for a sequence in the TV show and enjoyed the process.

She said: “It was a highly challenging task for me as I had to balance multiple emotions simultaneously. I was pleading for help and crying, yet anxious about Shivendra’s condition. The only way to keep him awake was through my singing.”

She said: “Incorporating three to four different emotions into my singing was an incredibly challenging aspect. However, as an actress, it was equally fascinating.”

Speaking about how she is a music lover, she added: “There is power in music. A light tune can make you happy, a sad tune can bring you pain. I love listening to music on the go; it lifts my spirits and it makes me happy to sing along with the songs I like.”

“When this opportunity was presented to me, I was sceptical because I don’t consider myself to be a good singer. But I always want to try new things, so I am glad I can tick this off my list of things to do in the business of entertainment.”

‘Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.