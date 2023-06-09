scorecardresearch
Transwoman contestant Neerja Punia will share her transformative journey on 'MTV Roadies Karm Ya Kaand'

The upcoming episode of the youth adventure reality show 'MTV Roadies Karm Ya Kaand' to break gender biases and establish a benchmark for inclusivity.

By Agency News Desk

The upcoming episode of the youth adventure reality show ‘MTV Roadies Karm Ya Kaand’ will see the transwoman contestant Neerja Punia showcasing the grit and passion within as the show will continue to break gender biases and establish a benchmark for inclusivity.

She will be seen shedding light on the issues faced by transgenders in today’s society, including her transformative journey and its impact on one’s emotional, physical and financial well-being.

Neerja is a transwoman in her early twenties and a runway model from Haryana. She defeated societal prejudice by making it to the ‘MTV Roadies’ auditions.

Gang leader Rhea Chakraborty said: “This journey and your transition are emotionally challenging, and you need a lot of support from the people around you actually… jo zyadatar logo’n ko nahi milta (a lot of people don’t get the support).”

The gang leaders are eager to have Neerja in their gang as she shows strength, resilience, and the power to challenge stereotypes!

‘MTV Roadies Karm Ya Kaand’ will air on Saturday and Sunday on MTV and Jio Cinema.

