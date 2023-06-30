scorecardresearch
TV actor Vishal Kotian all set for action-packed cameo as Bajarangi in 'Maitree'

Vishal Kotian will be seen doing an action-packed cameo as Bajarnagi, an auto-rickshaw driver and a Hanuman bhakt in the drama series 'Maitree'.

Vishal Kotian all set for action-packed cameo in 'Maitree'
Popular TV actor Vishal Kotian, who is best known for his role in ‘Akbar Ka Bal… Birbal’ and his participation in ‘Bigg Boss 15’, will be seen doing an action-packed cameo as Bajarnagi, an auto-rickshaw driver and a Hanuman bhakt in the drama series ‘Maitree’.

‘Maitree’ follows the journey of Maitree (Shrenu Parikh) and Nandini (Bhaweeka Chaudhary) who went from being soul sisters to bitter enemies. The show recently took a short six-month leap, where the audience saw Maitree’s first husband Saaransh (played by Kunal Karan Kapoor) coming back from the grave to wreak havoc in her life.

Talking about his cameo, Vishal said, “I am super excited for this cameo. In fact, I could only take it up because it’s a cameo. I have been offered a lot of television projects, but I can’t do a daily soap as I am busy with my film and OTT project. I always like to play varied characters, because I believe it is very important for an actor to challenge oneself.”

He shared that when he heard that his character Bajrangi is a devotee of Lord Hanuman and it’s going to be an action-packed cameo, he didn’t even think for a second, and immediately decided to take it up.

In the upcoming episodes, Maitree will be seen running from pillar to post in search of her husband, Harsh (Samarth Jurel). In this situation, Bajrangi (Vishal Kotian) will appear as a ‘rickshawala’ and act as a blessing in disguise for Maitree.

The episode is inspired by ‘Ramayana’, where much like Hanuman helped Rama find Sita, Bajarangi helps Maitree find Harsh.

‘Maitree’ airs every day on Zee TV.

