scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Upcoming ‘MTV Roadies’ episode to have jewel heist task inspired by ‘MI 7’

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, July 20 (IANS) The upcoming episode of the youth adventure reality show ‘MTV Roadies – Karm ya Kand’, will have tasks inspired by the iconic action movie franchise ‘Mission Impossible’.

The contestants will be put to the ultimate test for gaining immunity based on their ability to do these tasks.

Inspired by the gripping world of ‘Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One’, the challenge ‘Mission Impossible Task – Haar ka Vaar’ will push Roadies beyond their limits with daring stunts, complex puzzles, and adrenaline-pumping action.

The Mission Impossible themed Task – Haar ka Vaar revolves around a daring jewel heist. Drawing from the rich history of Bhupinder Singh, the Maharaja of Patiala, who owned a magnificent diamond necklace that mysteriously disappeared in 1948, the Roadies will embark on a mission to recover the missing diamond pieces, adding more intrigue and excitement to the task.

The location for the challenge will be the Bagrian Haveli, which is a 200-year-old heritage mansion located in Punjab. The three pieces of the diamond necklace will be concealed at different locations inside the Haveli. They will be guarded by members of opposing gangs. The ultimate objective will be to retrieve the diamond pieces and assemble the necklace as quickly as possible amidst attackers and defenders from the teams. The gang that completes their mission and forms the necklace first will be granted immunity, making them safe from elimination.

‘Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One’, which brings Hollywood star Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt back in action, has been performing impressively well at the Indian box-office and also registered the highest opening weekend collections in India after the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Pathaan’ which was released earlier this year.

‘MTV Roadies – Karm ya Kand’ airs on Saturday and Sunday on MTV and Jio Cinema.

–IANS

aa/uk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
New Zealand not willing to negotiate dates for hosting two Tests against South Africa next year: Report
Next article
Chris Hemsworth caught 'Emmerdale' actor picking his nose on the toilet
This May Also Interest You
News

AIB comedian Rohan Joshi upset with theatrical experiences in Mumbai

Fashion & Lifestyle

Chris Hemsworth caught 'Emmerdale' actor picking his nose on the toilet

Sports

New Zealand not willing to negotiate dates for hosting two Tests against South Africa next year: Report

Fashion & Lifestyle

Salma Hayek says 'no botox' despite her wrinkle-free face at age 56

News

From hip-hop to soulful bliss, QK's 'Le Jaa' redefines heartache

Technology

Doctors perform world’s 1st keyhole surgery on man with heart on right side

News

On-screen adversaries, Ishaan Dhawan, Vineet Choudhary share strong camaraderie off-camera

News

Battle between 'Barbie', 'Oppenheimer' rages as both giants duke it out in cinematic showdown

Sports

Ashes 2023: Moeen Ali joins Test all-rounders club with 3,000 runs and 200 wickets

News

Kamal Haasan, Prabhas clicked together ahead of 'Project K' SDCC reveal

News

Sonu Sood announces free law education in his law entrance coaching programme

Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: New Zealand register 1-0 win over Norway

News

Jasleen Royal calls 'Heeriye' her 'passion project', crafted it from scratch

News

Sneha Wagh gets nostalgic as she bonds with Myra in 'Neerja': Wish to have daughter like her

News

John Boyega says, he's open to doing more 'Star Wars' projects

Technology

Dunzo faces legal notices by FB, Nilenso over unpaid dues of Rs 4 crore

Technology

Coforge logs 21.4% increase in revenue, net employee headcount up 1,000

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt’s approach to cleaning bathrooms earns praise from Abhishek Malhan

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US